A businesswoman from Wisconsin said Thursday that she supports President Donald Trump’s “Made in America” agenda.

Debbie Flood owns architectural hardware and castings manufacturer Melron Corp., which makes cast bronze architectural hardware. She said her business is one of the only U.S. companies left who make their products from start to finish in America.

Flood said they lost nearly half of their business to China in the mid-2000s.

“We wondered how a small company like ours could continue to compete,” she said.

Her business has been better off with the employment of 3D technology and helps from Trump’s “Made in America” policies.

“He actually fought for American workers and American craftsmen,” Flood said. “We no longer had to succeed despite government. Now, the government was on our side, and we enjoyed a thriving economy stimulated by President Trump’s pro-business and pro-worker policies.”

She criticized Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden, who was a long time U.S. Senator, for doing nothing to confront China during his time in Washington.

“Joe Biden was a Senator who voted to normalize trade with China, and help pave the way for them to join the WTO [World Trade Organization], even though they were hurting American companies like ours,” she said. “Joe Biden doesn’t really know anything about business, or creating jobs. [He] Spent 47 years in government, and it’s doubtful that he’ll finally figure it out. In year 48 he is pledged to raise our taxes, and bring back excessive regulation.”

The Biden campaign didn’t respond to an email request for comment.

Biden, as a long-time politician, left a controversial trail of past dealing with China. Hunter Biden, the former vice president’s son, had a deep business relationship with China.

Trump took a hawkish approach toward China in economy and trade relationships while trying to maintain a friendly relationship with the Chinese regime before the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus outbreak.

The CCP virus, also known as novel coronavirus, infected over 5.8 million people and claimed the lives of more than 180,000 in the United States, according to government data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

The Chinese regime claimed that there are only 89,814 infections and 4,715 deaths inside China, a highly doubtful figure. It’s widely reported that the Chinese regime covered up the outbreak and refused to share information with other countries.

Trump later said he is angry with China and took a tougher stand on the Chinese regime. He also vowed to hold the Chinese regime accountable for the deaths and infections caused by the CCP virus, which originated from Wuhan city, China.

Biden mostly blamed Trump for the outbreak, and rarely confronted the Chinese regime over the pandemic.

Bowen Xiao contributed to the report.

