Reports from Lake Charles, Louisiana, indicate that members of the Cajun Navy notified officials that a chemical plant fire in the wake of Hurricane Laura could be a dangerous chlorine. Officials confirmed the fire, but have not disclosed if it is dangerous or not.

WWNO reporter Tegan Wendland tweeted that Cajun Navy volunteers reported a chemical fire at a plant outside Lake Charles. She indicated the Cajun Navy source called it a dangerous fire.

apparently a huge chlorine leak in Lake Charles, be careful not to breath the smoke #HurricanLaura — Tegan Wendland (@TeganWendland) August 27, 2020

Times-Picayune investigative reporter Bryn Stole tweeted the clearly visible smoke could be from a chlorine leak and fire in Westlake — a city located across the lake from Lake Charles.

Massive cloud of smoke billowing from one of the plants in Westlake. Hearing it may be a chlorine leak and fire. The I-10 bridge is closed. pic.twitter.com/dk31lQqwf5 — Bryn Stole (@brynstole) August 27, 2020

Others posted:

A fire has broken out at a chemical plant near Lake Charles after #HurricaneLaura ripped through the area. Louisiana’s governor is advising residents to:

▪️ shelter in place “until further notice”

▪️ turn off air conditioning units

▪️ “close your doors and windows” pic.twitter.com/6FVhskVwLw — AJ+ (@ajplus) August 27, 2020

Emergency crews are on site of what appears to be a potentially dangerous fire at a chemical plant in Lake Charles, Louisiana. https://t.co/ZTmK8bdQSI via @FacebookWatch — Martha Hall (@MarthaH07686545) August 27, 2020

Video shows the potential chemical plant fire in Lake Charles. Evacuating during a hurricane isn’t just about staying safe from storm surge. It’s also about what can happen in the aftermath in the heart of petrochemical country pic.twitter.com/sSfddsqDyI — Brian Kahn (@blkahn) August 27, 2020

