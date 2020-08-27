https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/california-supreme-court-weigh-lawsuit-distance-learning/

(MERCURY NEWS) – The California Supreme Court has taken the rare step of quickly taking up two lawsuits – one of them filed on behalf of the Orange County Board of Education – to reopen schools for in-class learning.

The state’s highest court has asked Gov. Gavin Newsom to respond by this Friday to petitions filed directly with the court.

Four Orange County Board of Education trustees, who sued the governor last week, gathered for a press conference Wednesday to hail the court’s move as a victory for the children of California.

“We’re fighting because of you,” Trustee Mari Barke told a cheering crowd gathered outside the Orange County Department of Education building in Costa Mesa Wednesday. She was joined by Board President Ken Williams and fellow trustees Lisa Sparks and Tim Shaw.

