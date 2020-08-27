https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f4810c01852e24a8c20b3f1
The family of Alexis Mendez-Perez, 16, says in a wrongful death suit filed Thursday that deadly force was used “recklessly” and “without warning.”…
Kamala Harris accused President Donald Trump of ignoring ‘the reality of America right now’ pointing to this week’s Republican National Convention programming….
(ZEROHEDGE) – Chinese media and regional sources are reporting what appears to be the biggest provocation yet amid the months-long US-China ratcheting tensions in the South China Sea. “China launched …
The state Senate abruptly canceled session on Wednesday after learning that Sen. Brian Jones (R-Santee) tested positive for the virus. Jones is now under quarantine orders along with Republican lawmak…
As TGP previously reported, Kamala Harris, not basement-dwelling Joe Biden will travel to DC to deliver a counter to President Trump’s convention speech on Thursday. 77-year-old (almost 78) Joe Biden …