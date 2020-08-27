https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/chamber-of-commerce-democrats-business/2020/08/27/id/984099

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is in a state of chaos as it prepares to endorse nearly two dozen Democrats in November.

Politico reported that the business-focused organization, which generally supports Republicans, is likely to announce that it is backing 20 first-term Democrats for reelection. The group will vote on the endorsements Thursday.

News that the Chamber is throwing its support behind some Democrats is causing a revolt within the organization, Politico noted. Several donors and members have threatened to withdraw their funding. Others have said that board members could even resign from their posts because of the decision.

State Chamber of Oklahoma President Chad Warmington, for example, sent a letter to Chamber leaders and questioned why the group would support Rep. Kendra Horn, who Politico noted is possibly the most vulnerable House Democrat on the November ballot.

“I question how the U.S. Chamber could endorse a candidate who consistently voted against the largest industry in Oklahoma, employing over 90,000 workers throughout the state,” Warmington wrote in reference to the energy industry. “That is hardly a pro-business record. I am also concerned the U.S. Chamber would endorse a congresswoman that voted in lockstep with Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats who are not pro-business nearly 90 percent of the time.”

It was reported last fall, meanwhile, that the Chamber is avoiding House Republicans running in 2020 because of President Donald Trump. There was concern that aligning itself with Trump, a polarizing figure, could harm the group moving forward.

