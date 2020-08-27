https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/chelsea-clinton-says-she-wants-her-children-erode-their-white-privilege?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Chelsea Clinton, author and daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton, said she wants her “white children of privilege” to “erode” their privilege over time to ensure more people are “enfranchised.”

Clinton’s comments were made during a national Women for Biden organizing call with Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley.

“You know, 40% of Americans with disabilities report that they have real challenges voting in person. And so in states where there haven’t been, kind of, no-excuse absentee voting or where there hasn’t been the introduction of early voting yet, you know, it still isn’t, kind of, easy, fair or equal for many Americans to vote,” Clinton said Thursday evening.

“And I think it’s really important that my children understand that. And I think it’s particularly important that they understand that as white children of privilege, because I want them to erode that privilege throughout their lives to ensure more people are enfranchised and that equality isn’t just an ideal,” she continued.

Pressley said Clinton is right and that her statements are similar to what her own mother believed.

“You’re really modeling that which my mother certainly believed, which is that a parent is a child’s first teacher. And I so appreciate that you’re providing that full education, because we know that often there is a revisionist history or a sanitizing or filtering of history that does not tell the whole story,” she said.

“But confronting that past, that’s really how we get to truth and reconciliation. And we fortify ourselves to continue to do the work to make sure that we are dismantling those barriers that still exist and that we are in cooperative affront to the voter suppression and intimidation tactics that are still very real today — what I would consider, equivalent to like modern day jelly bean counting,” Pressley also said.

