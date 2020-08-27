https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/china-fires-2-missiles-sea-warning-u-s/

(ZEROHEDGE) – Chinese media and regional sources are reporting what appears to be the biggest provocation yet amid the months-long U.S.-China ratcheting tensions in the South China Sea.

“China launched two medium-range missiles into the South China Sea on Wednesday morning, a source close to the Chinese military said, sending a warning to the United States,” The South China Post reports in a major breaking development.

The launch is said to be in response to the major incident from Tuesday, wherein China’s PLA military angrily denounced that a U.S. U-2 spy plane allegedly entered a ‘no-fly zone’ off China’s coast while the PLA conducted live-fire military drills. It was unclear exactly where the claimed breach of airspace happened, however.

Later reports suggested the spy plane was caught seeking to observe PLA drills in the Bohai Sea off China’s north coast.

