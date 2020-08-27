https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/27/chris-cillizza-of-cnn-has-no-interest-in-tearing-down-american-institutions-as-a-member-of-the-media/
CNN’s Chris Cillizza made a claim today that might have made anybody who’s ever paid attention to CNN’s political coverage for any length of time do a spit-take:
As a member of the media, I’d like to say: I have no interest in tearing down American institutions
— Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) August 28, 2020
Wow, that was a fiery but mostly peaceful proclamation!
Congrats on your new job at @TheBabylonBee
— Hannibal Frost (@HannibalFrost) August 28, 2020
This is your most hilarious lie since “Journalists don’t take sides.” https://t.co/kYjWLgyAap
— I didn’t vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 28, 2020
Right?
another tweet to use when dunking on you and the media. remember the ‘we don’t root for a side’?
— Mo Syed (@mosyednyc) August 28, 2020
It sure looks like somebody has seen some polling that Democrats have already viewed:
Chris got the memo. https://t.co/IQqSExcYcy
— Tony (@justtjb) August 28, 2020
Narrative shift in progress!
You just pretend riots aren’t happening, are mostly peaceful … and fiddle while entire cities burn. Noted!
— Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) August 28, 2020
No, as a member of the media you have a vested interest in protecting the Democrat Party and tearing down the Republican Party.
— Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) August 28, 2020
Shot… https://t.co/vihA0DwdQY
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 28, 2020
Chaser…https://t.co/0gUt7FJh0P
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 28, 2020
For the Zillionth time….
*bookmark this one. https://t.co/72W5wTAmEj
— Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) August 28, 2020