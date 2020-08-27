https://thehill.com/homenews/media/513908-chris-wallace-well-crafted-pence-speech-took-apart-joe-bidens-record

Chris WallaceChristopher (Chris) WallaceChris Wallace: Barrier between GOP convention, White House ‘completely blown away’ The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – First lady casts Trump as fighter for the ‘forgotten’ Chris Wallace: This isn’t the GOP convention, ‘it’s really the Trump convention’ MORE praised Vice President Pence’s “well-crafted” Republican National Convention speech on Wednesday night, with the “Fox News Sunday” host saying he “took apart” Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Trump uses convention to target key states Pence condemns Kenosha violence, backs police in convention speech Biden praises Milwaukee Bucks response to Jacob Blake shooting MORE‘s record on several fronts.

Wallace also lauded the production values of Pence’s speech, which was delivered from Fort McHenry in Baltimore.

“If they put this much thought and this much stagecraft into the acceptance speech by the vice president, I can’t even imagine what tomorrow is going to be like when Donald Trump delivers his acceptance speech on the South Lawn of the White House,” Wallace said, referring to President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Trump uses convention to target key states Conway hails Trump as ‘champion’ of women Former ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ star Trace Adkins sings at GOP convention MORE‘s speech Thursday night.

“[Pence offered] as strong a case as you can imagine for the Trump record,” he continued. “I think he took some liberties in the way he described the president’s response to the coronavirus, but that happens in political speeches.”

Wallace also noted that Trump and first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpFormer ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ star Trace Adkins sings at GOP convention GOP women offer personal testimonials on Trump Democrats seek probe into DHS chief for possible Hatch Act violations MORE appeared on stage with Pence after the speech without speaking to those in attendance.

“How often have you seen Donald Trump at a big public event where he doesn’t say a word?” Wallace asked.

“Actually, I applaud him,” he continued. “This is Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PencePoll: Biden leads Trump by 9 points nationally Pence’s use of Fort McHenry threatens Park Service employees Trump seeks to flip pandemic script with convention MORE‘s night and he’s not one-upping him. He’s paying tribute to him. Mike Pence has been a good, loyal soldier. He did a really good job tonight, and tomorrow it’s Donald Trump’s turn.”

Trump will accept the GOP’s presidential nomination during a speech from the White House South Lawn that is expected to begin at 10 p.m. on Thursday.

