CNN is being roasted for calling the protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, “fiery but mostly peaceful after police shooting” Tuesday during a live broadcast that showed a building engulfed in flames.

CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez was reporting live on the unrest that had taken place following the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake.

Standing in front of a raging fire, the chyron at the bottom of the screen read, “FIERY BUT MOSTLY PEACEFUL PROTESTS AFTER POLICE SHOOTING.”

Eric Trump tweeted:

“Unbelievable. @CNN is a total embarrassment to our country!”

“‘Fiery but mostly peaceful protest’ is so absurd that if it were satire you’d think it was lazy and unimaginative,” National Republican Senatorial Committee senior adviser Matt Whitlock wrote.

Protests in Kenosha have continued for three consecutive nights over the police shooting of Blake, a Black man.

“The phrase ‘beyond parody’ doesn’t begin to describe this,” conservative commentator Matt Walsh said.

“Clowns. Irresponsible clowns. It’s not even funny. Months of enabling violence and destruction by ignoring and downplaying it, thereby eliminating any pressure on politicians to take action,” conservative writer A.G. Hamilton reacted.

“The Most 2020 headline you’ll ever read,” comedians Hodge Twins joked.

