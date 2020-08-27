http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7l7LPA--BG0/

During CNN’s coverage of the 2020 Republican National Convention on Wednesday, host Chris Cuomo stated that he doesn’t know how people can think Vice President Mike Pence’s speech to a crowd with “no masks, nobody had to be tested” is “the right message.”

Host Don Lemon said, “If you listened to the convention tonight, if you listened to Larry Kudlow, it’s in the rearview mirror, in the past tense. It’s not. I just had a friend who died, tonight, from complications from COVID.”

Cuomo then stated, “And they were speaking to a crowd tonight, no masks, nobody had to be tested. I don’t know how they can believe that’s the right message. I really don’t.”

