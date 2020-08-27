https://nationalfile.com/man-who-attacked-kyle-rittenhouse-with-skateboard-convicted-for-domestic-abuse-twice/

Anthony Huber, the man police say was shot by Kyle Rittenhouse after he attacked him with a skateboard during the Kenosha, Wisconsin riots, is has two separate convictions that stem from domestic violence charges, and served prison time for his offenses.

Video suggests Huber was the man who attacked Rittenhouse with a skateboard as the alleged shooter attempted to flee the scene after shooting another man, convicted pedophile Joseph Rosenbaum. As Rittenhouse ran toward police vehicles approaching the scene, Rosenbaum and others appear to have tackled Rittenhouse. One man attacked him with a skateboard, while another man had a pistol.

Huber was arrested in 2012 for charges including domestic violence, “Use of Dangerous Weapon,” “Strangulation & Suffocation,” “False Imprisonment,” and battery. He was ultimately convicted of strangling and falsely imprisoning a person.

Huber was sentenced to two years in prison, and was credited for 352 days served during his case. He was released from probation for this conviction in May of 2020.

Then, in 2018, after Huber was released from prison but still on probation for his 2012 conviction, he was arrested for domestic abuse, disorderly conduct, and battery. He was ultimately convicted and sentenced to probation.

Huber was also caught in possession of drug paraphernalia, which is not a criminal offense in the state of Wisconsin, in 2015.

While GoFundMe banned a campaign raising money for Rittenhouse, but recently promoted Huber’s campaign on its official corporate Twitter account.

Huber is one of the two men who did not survive their encounter with Rittenhouse on Tuesday night, succumbing to his injuries. He is remembered fondly by the local skateboard community, who paid tribute to him after his death. Huber, who had a 2-year-old daughter, was 25 at the time of his death.

