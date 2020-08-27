https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kellyanne-conway-pete-buttigieg-kenosha-riots/2020/08/27/id/984194

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway on Thursday slammed Pete Buttigieg for suggesting President Donald Trump was to blame for unrest in cities like Kenosha, Wisconsin, and said both Buttigieg and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden should travel to the city to see “what’s really happening.”

“No, and nobody is going to buy that,” Conway told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” when asked about Buttigieg’s comments.

Violence is happening in Democratic-led cities and “most with Democratic governors,” she added.

“The Republican president Donald Trump doesn’t look at this as partisan issue, he’s trying to send federal reinforcements in and you’ve got these governors saying, ‘Oh no,'” she continued. “They’re putting their pride and their politics ahead of public safety, and that makes no sense to everyday Americans who want law and order, who want public safety.”

Protests in Kenosha have continued for three consecutive nights over the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.

Buttigieg on Thursday said Trump’s “strategy has obviously not helped because all of this chaos is happening on his watch.”

“This is very much characteristic of living in Donald Trump’s America, and I think we’re going to see more and more of it as long as he’s in charge,” he continued.

Biden on Wednesday condemned the violence in Kenosha, saying “needless violence won’t heal us.”

