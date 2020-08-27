The new guidance, which was published Monday, says that people without symptoms who were in close contact with an infected person for at least 15 minutes “do not necessarily need a test.” The guidance still recommends vulnerable people to get tested if they’ve come within 6 feet of someone with a confirmed infection for at least 15 minutes.

“We’re not going to follow the CDC guidance,” Cuomo said Wednesday on a conference call with reporters. “I consider it political propaganda. I would caution private companies against following the CDC guidance. I think it is wholly indefensible on its face. I think it is inherently self-contradictory. It is the exact opposite of what the CDC has been saying. So either the CDC is schizophrenic or they are admitting error in their first position or this is just political dictations.”