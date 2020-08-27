https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/27/dan-bongino-richard-grenell-and-others-have-breaking-news-for-wapo-natsec-correspondent-about-first-family-secret-service-protection/

The Washington Post’s Roomba-like search for the next Watergate-ish bombshell continues. Will this report about Trump family “gouging” do the trick?

Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino, along with Richard Grenell and others, don’t seem to believe that’s the big scoop the Post wants everybody to think it is:

But that angle was probably a big sell with the anti-Trump Resistance.

Heck, when Joe Biden was VP the Secret Service paid rent to the Bidens to stay in a cottage on their Wilmington property, but there didn’t seem to be as much media talk about “gouging” over that story.

