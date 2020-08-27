https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/27/dan-bongino-richard-grenell-and-others-have-breaking-news-for-wapo-natsec-correspondent-about-first-family-secret-service-protection/

The Washington Post’s Roomba-like search for the next Watergate-ish bombshell continues. Will this report about Trump family “gouging” do the trick?

For Trump family, even Russia probe was a chance to gouge taxpayers: When Don Jr. testified as part of Russia probe in 2017, he stayed at Trump hotel in DC. His Secret Service detail paid $3,300 to stay with him.https://t.co/K4XUHicAUY — Greg Miller (@gregpmiller) August 27, 2020

Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino, along with Richard Grenell and others, don’t seem to believe that’s the big scoop the Post wants everybody to think it is:

WHAT A MORON. This alleged “reporter” is apparently unaware that Secret Service detail leaders and shift agents stay where the protectee stays, whenever possible. But that would require a basic knowledge of how the USSS works, and this dunce doesn’t have it. 🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 https://t.co/e9jK1sO6BQ — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) August 27, 2020

How can a reporter for intel issues not know that Secret Service agents are required for the President’s children? https://t.co/XalVnoNAss — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 27, 2020

BREAKING NEWS. Children of any President get Secret Service protection https://t.co/MjTsVOkwRI — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Text TRUMP to 88022 (@juliew38138) August 27, 2020

Well yeah, it’s required as he is the Presidents son. — Walker of Worlds (@SnowmaidenSkadi) August 27, 2020

But that angle was probably a big sell with the anti-Trump Resistance.

That’s because Democrats are insane and unhinged, and the President’s family has to be protected from them. https://t.co/uHS5TACC5C — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) August 27, 2020

Yeah. The Obamas loved all those Best Westerns… — Ava- I love my USA! 🇺🇸 🗽 (@WEdwarda) August 27, 2020

I don’t seem to remember the same outrage at Obama — JonathonSnyder (@JonathonSnyder) August 27, 2020

Heck, when Joe Biden was VP the Secret Service paid rent to the Bidens to stay in a cottage on their Wilmington property, but there didn’t seem to be as much media talk about “gouging” over that story.

