Fallen police officer David Dorn’s widow delivered an emotional plea to end the violent demonstrations across the country on Thursday night.

“David is never, never coming back to me,” Ann Dorn said during her speech on the fourth and final day of the 2020 Republican National Convention. After giving a detailed account of the night protesters executed her husband — retired police captain David Dorn — she spoke against the nationwide violence that led to his death.

“[David] was murdered by people who didn’t know, and just didn’t care,” Dorn said. “He would have done anything to help them.”

Visibly fighting back tears, her voice became firm, her jaw set: “Violence and destruction are not legitimate forms of protest,” she said. “They do not safeguard black lives — they only destroy them.”

It was the heart of her case for the reelection of President Donald Trump, starting with the federal support offered to the country’s suffering cities: “In a time when police departments are short on resources and manpower, we need that help. We should accept that help.”

“We must heal before we can effect change, but we cannot heal amid devastation and chaos,” Dorn said. “President Trump knows we need more Davids in our communities, not fewer. We need to come together in peace, and remember that every life is precious.”

