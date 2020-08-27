https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/democrats-panicked-joe-biden-will-leave-basement-hold-small-events-mn-pa-wi-az-following-labor-day/
DEMOCRATS ARE PANICKED!
Joe Biden is sinking.
His handlers can’t keep hiding their candidate in his basement.
Democrats know it.
On Thursday Democrats announced Joe Biden will leave his basement and travel to Minnesota, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Arizona — after Labor Day.
At least that’s what they’re saying.
It must be serious.
“I’m a tactile politician. I really miss being able to, you know, grab hands, shake hands. You can’t do that now. But I can, I can in fact appear beyond virtually in person in many of these places,” Biden told donors. https://t.co/S84Yo4qND9
— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) August 27, 2020