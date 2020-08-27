https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/demons-black-lives-matter-mob-surround-historic-dc-church-chant-burn-video/

A mob of Black Lives Matter protesters surrounded the historic St. John’s Church near the White House and are chanting “burn it down.”

The church was set on fire by rioters in June.

During the protest on Thursday night, the mob was chanting “if we don’t get it, burn it down” outside the church.

The mob was in DC from all over the country to protest President Donald Trump’s Republican National Convention speech.

Earlier this week, rioters in Charlotte chanted “f-ck your Jesus” while assaulting a street preacher.

The situation in DC is ongoing and the Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates as the situation unfolds.

