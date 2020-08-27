https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/27/devout-catholic-joe-biden-stood-there-and-justified-chinas-appalling-and-deadly-one-child-policy-video/

America needs a president who’s not afraid to stand up to serial human rights violator China.

And for some reason, we’re supposed to believe that Joe Biden is that president.

Spoiler alert: He’s not. In fact, as the Washington Examiner’s Jerry Dunleavy points out, Biden’s record when it comes to China’s human rights abuses is actually incredibly disturbing:

“Your policy has been one — which I fully understand and I’m not second-guessing — of one child per family.”

— Then-Vice President @JoeBiden

(Sichuan University in Chengdu, China on 8/21/2011)https://t.co/jE4UEcC0bz pic.twitter.com/qBozFFU74L — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 27, 2020

“You’re in a position where one wage earner will be taking care of four retired people” said then Vice President of the United States of China’s horrific policies of forced abortions and female infanticide. https://t.co/Fd1uakjkPo — Ana Rosa Quintana (@ana_r_quintana) August 27, 2020

What do you even say about something like that?

wow — rlh (@rlh_319) August 27, 2020

Holy cow… — Seth Pippin (@reformed17) August 27, 2020

Ugh — Linda Morgan (@molebird1) August 27, 2020

Disgusting. — Prof B 4Ever (@BProfB) August 27, 2020

Same guy who said this about Romney. pic.twitter.com/Uyqap3ecy4 — BT (@back_ttys) August 27, 2020

“I fully understand, I am not second guessing” just legitimizes this ruthless policy as some sort of typical and sensible regulation — The Lizard King (@TweetsIn_HD) August 27, 2020

Joe Biden, aspiring POTUS, literally stood there in China and justified their inhuman one-child policy.

giving China a pass for its human rights atrocities, as a Catholic does. actually, given the Vatican’s betrayal of Chinese Catholics over to CCP-appointed Bishops, i guess there is a wing of Catholicism that believes the evils of Chinese communism can be excused, reasoned with. https://t.co/CEe9DkFdQm — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 27, 2020

Devout Catholic Joe Biden! — Made in USA (@EatItMiami) August 27, 2020

What a devout Catholic! — Live Free (@LiveFre72514184) August 27, 2020

But he is a devout catholic. Lincoln project told me so. — push the reset button (@joshiegoesboom) August 27, 2020

It’s really pro life, as you can better support the children who survive. https://t.co/O9y9JdK2Qi — David Edward™ (@_David_Edward) August 27, 2020

This is morally indefensible. If your Catholicism doesn’t motivate you to find fault in China’s one-child policy, I question how loudly the dogma lives in you, if at all. https://t.co/sOslvH9fej — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 27, 2020

We’ll leave you with this:

For a bit more on @JoeBiden‘s thoughts on China, I recommend this piece by @SaysSimonson & me for @DCExaminer.https://t.co/oF8tu4Aj20 — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 27, 2020

“When I spoke out against China’s one-child policy & other injustices, I was persecuted, beaten, sent to prison, & put under house arrest by the Chinese Communist Party… The CCP is an enemy of humanity.” — Chen Guangcheng (@iguangcheng)pic.twitter.com/0yCygE3ONp — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 27, 2020

China’s Communist Party enforced its disgusting & anti-human one-child policy via surveillance, oppression, punishment, sterilization, and forced abortions. And it’s currently carrying out a demographic genocide against the Uighurs using the same tactics.https://t.co/H5YmVSGvrg — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 27, 2020

But far be it from Joe Biden to second-guess that policy.

***

