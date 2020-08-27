https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dnc-rnc-viewers-republican/2020/08/27/id/984205

Not as many people tuned in to watch White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, Lara Trump, or Vice President Mike Pence speak during the Republican National Convention as those who watched night three of the Democratic National Convention, Mediaite reports.

About 15.7 million people tuned into major cable and broadcast networks to watch the third night of the RNC. Last week, 20.5 million viewers watched former president Barack Obama and Biden’s running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speak on night three of the DNC.

According to Nielsen Media Research data, a majority of people tuned into Fox News’ coverage of the RNC. Fox News attracted more viewers than ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, and MSNBC.

Fox had more than 7 million viewers during the 10 p.m. ET hour compared to CNN, which attracted about 1.5 million at the same time. MSNBC had about 1.48 million viewers.

Among broadcast networks during the 10 p.m. ET hour, NBC News attracted the most viewers with 1.9 million. NBC was followed by ABC, which drew 1.89 million viewers and then CBS with 1.78 million watchers.

