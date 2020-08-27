https://trendingpolitics.com/watch-don-lemon-shocked-after-mother-of-kenosha-man-who-was-shot-praises-trump/

During an interview with far-left CNN host Don Lemon, the mother of Jacob Blake, the man who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shockingly apologized to President Donald Trump for the riots that took place after her son was shot.

“My family and I are very hurt, and quite frankly disgusted,” Jackson said to Lemon. “And as his mother, please don’t burn up property and cause havoc and tear your own homes down in my son’s name. You shouldn’t do it. People shouldn’t do it anyway, but to use my child or any other mother or father’s child, our tragedy, to react in that manner is just not acceptable. And it’s not helping Jacob. It’s not helping Jacob or any other of the men or women who has suffered in these areas.”

Lemon later asked Jackson if she had anything to say to elected officials. Her response shocked the CNN host.

“For our President Trump, first I want to say a family member — and I don’t know if it was heard or not — said something that was not kind. She is hurting, and I do apologize for that. Our outburst does not reflect our behavior. And also, for President Trump, I’m sorry I missed your call because had I not missed your call, maybe the comments that you made would have been different. And I’m not mad at you at all. I have the utmost respect for you as the leader of our country. Like I said before, and I’m not saying this to him directly, we should always get the details from the right source before we start throwing bricks.”

Read the transcript below:

CNN’s DON LEMON: The destruction that has been taking place in cities across it country and in Kenosha — I heard you speak about that. And my question is, you said that you don’t want that in Jacob’s name and neither would he. Tell me more about that, please. JULIA JACKSON: Absolutely not. My family and I are very hurt, and quite frankly disgusted. And as his mother, please don’t burn up property and cause havoc and tear your own homes down in my son’s name. You shouldn’t do it. People shouldn’t do it anyway, but to use my child or any other mother or father’s child, our tragedy, to react in that manner is just not acceptable. And it’s not helping Jacob. It’s not helping Jacob or any other of the men or women who has suffered in these areas. LEMON: Do you have anything to say, Ms. Jackson, to the politicians who are out there? Anything you want to say to the president, or the candidates, or Trump or Biden, or anything like that? JACKSON: For our President Trump, first I want to say a family member – and I don’t know if it was heard or not – said something that was not kind. She is hurting, and I do apologize for that. Our outburst does not reflect our behavior. And also, for President Trump, I’m sorry I missed your call because had I not missed your call, maybe the comments that you made would have been different. And I’m not mad at you at all. I have the utmost respect for you as the leader of our country. Like I said before, and I’m not saying this to him directly, we should always get the details from the right source before we start throwing bricks.

