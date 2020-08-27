As President Trump readies to accept the GOP’s second presidential nomination Thursday night, the absence of personalities from the Bush administration and Republican Old Guard at the virtual convention confirms that the party is now all Trump.

Donald Trump Jr., his father’s top unelected surrogate, said “who cares” when asked in an interview about the lack of Bush-era officials.

“I’m thrilled that those people aren’t here because I don’t think that they represent the party well anymore,” he said.

Also missing were the Hollywood stars that the Democratic Party featured at their convention last week. “We have real Americans living the American Dream, showcasing it,” he said over a 20-minute interview.

Trump Jr., who next week is releasing his second book, this one critical of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, said that the president has transformed the Republican Party to focus on Americans outside the Beltway, not insiders and those who pushed globalist policies.

“Trump winning shows you that those aren’t the people who are relevant. If we wanted endless wars, if that’s the thing people actually wanted, those people should be front and center if we want to send our kids to far-off lands to benefit no one for policies that no one in America agrees with other than the neocons, the Democrats, Joe Biden, and the D.C. Beltway, who’ve made themselves billionaires by sending our kids to foreign lands to fight wars that we can’t ourselves tell us why we’re in,” he said.

“Honestly, I think we’re sort of past that. I think we have to move on, we have to represent the American people, we have to fight for America for a change, not for our friends in D.C., not our buddies that run the military industrial complex. We have to put an end to that,” he added.

Trump Jr. spoke during the virtual GOP convention on Tuesday and had the most memorable line so far when he dubbed Biden “the Loch Ness monster of the swamp” in critiquing the former vice president’s four decades in Washington.

In his upcoming book, Liberal Privilege: Joe Biden and the Democrats’ Defense of the Indefensible, Trump Jr. is sharply critical of Biden’s policies and legislative history.

He expanded on that when he mocked the Democratic convention.

“If you watched last week’s doom and gloom, ‘I hate America,’ never-ending Zoom call, you can understand why the Democrats got no bounce,” he said, adding, “You have doom and gloom, anything that you like is terrible, if you don’t think it’s terrible, you’re terrible.”