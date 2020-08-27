http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/dQLFat6b68s/
Dozens of downtown Minneapolis businesses have been looted and destroyed by several rioters after a rumor surfaced that the police killed a man on Nicollet Mall.
Despite the rumor, authorities released footage showing the man, who was a homicide suspect, shooting himself, WCCO reported.
The following businesses were targeted by looters on Wednesday night, according to WCCO:
- Barrio, Nicollet Mall
- Brit’s Pub, Nicollet Mall
- Caribou Coffee, Nicollet Mall
- Chipotle, Nicollet Mall
- CVS, Nicollet Avenue
- Dahl Medical Supply, Nicollet Mall
- Devil’s Advocate, Nicollet Mall
- Enterprise Rent-A-Car, 10th Street South
- Foot Locker, 7th Street South
- Franklin-Nicollet Liquor Store, Nicollet Avenue
- Greenway Liquors, West Grant Street
- Haskell’s Wine and Spirits, 9th Street South
- Hen House, 8th Street South
- Hubert White, Nicollet Mall
- IDS Center, Nicollet Mall
- Lotus Restaurant, West Grant Street
- Lunds, 12th Street South
- The News Room, Nicollet Mall
- Nordstrom Rack, Nicollet Mall
- Rainbow Road, West Grant Street
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 2nd Avenue South
- Sak’s Off 5th, Nicollet Mall
- Speedway, West Grant Street
- Sushi Train, Nicollet Mall
- Target, Nicollet Mall (windows at Target HQ one block south also broken)
- Walgreens, Nicollet Mall
- Zelo, Nicollet Mall
Dozens of rioters have been arrested for looting and burglary Wednesday night. Gov. Tim Walz (D) called upon the Minnesota National Guard to quell the unrest.
Minneapolis, it’s time to heal. We must rebuild and recover. Dangerous, unlawful behavior will not be tolerated. The State Patrol is headed to Minneapolis to help restore order. I remain in close contact with the city and every state resource stands ready to help bring peace.
— Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) August 27, 2020
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) also declared a state of emergency in the region.