Actor Dwayne Johnson announced on Thursday the postponement of the debut of his next Under Armour collection over the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

“Out of respect for Jacob Blake & his family we’ll postpone our @projectrock @underarmour PR3 launch today. I’ll keep you posted on our relaunch date,” Dwayne Johnson tweeted. The Black Adam and Jumanji: The Next Level movie star and former WWE wrestling star went on to attack police , saying “Unbelievable we’re here again. Shot 7xs. In the back. In front of his kids. There’s no progress without humanity.”

Johnson’s Project Rock 3 training shoes were scheduled to launch on Thursday. The actor has been teamed with Under Armour since 2016.

Earlier in the week the Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw star posted images of two versions of the workout-ready footwear silhouette on Instagram, writing: “Next evolution of bad ass training shoe arrives THIS THURSDAY I’ve been working on these for a year and pumped to deliver my NEW PR3s. @underarmour’s #1 seller. Innovation meets sweat equity. Engineered for the hardest workers in the room.”

Johnson, who is preparing to star as anti-hero Black Adam in the upcoming DC Comics superhero film, did not note the postponement of the shoe line on Instagram.

The San Andreas actor has become politically outspoken of late. In June, for instance, Johnson accepted the claims that Black Lives Matter is only interested in “justice,” and demanded that people “must say the words Black Lives Matter.” And in 2018 Johnson announced his support for protesting against the country during the national anthem and said if he were in the NFL he’d be taking a knee during the anthem.

