In response to the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake, actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said that he will be postponing the release of his new Under Armour collection.

The actor tweeted on Thursday, “Out of respect for Jacob Blake & his family we’ll postpone our @projectrock @underarmour PR3 launch today. I’ll keep you posted on our relaunch date. Unbelievable we’re here again. Shot 7xs. In the back. In front of his kids. There’s no progress without humanity.”

Out of respect for Jacob Blake & his family we’ll postpone our @projectrock @underarmour PR3 launch today. I’ll keep you posted on our relaunch date.

Unbelievable we’re here again.

Shot 7xs. In the back.

In front of his kids.

There’s no progress without humanity. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 27, 2020

On Thursday, after several teams voted to boycott the remaining NBA season due to the Blake shooting, ESPN Senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that a source indicated the playoffs will continue after a brief strike. Shams Charania of The Athletic confirmed that sources indicated the games could resume as early as Friday or this weekend.

Following the death of George Floyd after a Minneapolis police officer used his knee to pin Floyd’s neck to the ground for more than eight minutes, Dwayne Johnson ripped into President Trump for not being a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Where is our compassionate leader? The leader who unifies and inspires our country at our most painful time when we need it the most,” he said in a lengthy video. “The leader who steps up and takes full accountability for our country and embraces every color in it. The leader who picks our country up off its knees and says you have my word — we got this — and together, change will happen. Where are you? Because we’re all here. Maybe one day that galvanizing leader will emerge. Either way, the process to change has already begun.”

“Where are you?” he continued. “Where is our leader at this time? At this time when our country is down on its knees, begging, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, in pain — begging and pleading with its arms out, just wanting to be heard, begging and pleading and praying for change. Where are you? Where is our compassionate leader who’s going to step up to our country — who’s down on its knees — and extend a hand and say, ‘You stand up, stand up with me, stand up with me because I got you?’”

Johnson suggested that people have to say the words “black lives matter” if they want to be true defenders of black life.

“It’s that same compassionate leader who has to come back and readdress the country, to give important context, to give important perspective on the comments that were just made — of course all lives matter, every single one, all lives matter, because we as Americans believe in inclusivity, we believe in acceptance, we believe in civil rights, we believe in equality for all, that’s what we believe in. So, of course, all lives matter,” he said. “But in this moment right now, this defining, pivotal, explosive moment, where our country is down on its knees — the floorboards of our country are becoming unhinged. In this moment, we must say the words: black lives matter.”

