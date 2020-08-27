https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/27/effigy-of-president-trump-executed-with-a-guillotine-outside-the-white-house/

The mostly-peaceful protesters brought a guillotine with them to protest the RNC going on right now at the White House:

A guillotine has been put in front of the fencing near the White House. pic.twitter.com/fxS7jVwCaz — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 28, 2020

And, of course, the “executed” an effigy of President Trump:

They’ve got a prop guillotine in front of the White House. Seems well made. pic.twitter.com/uVKlg6dmMK — Zach D Roberts (@zdroberts) August 28, 2020

Remember when the rodeo clown got fired for wearing a Barack Obama mask?

they’re executing what looks like a donald trump doll in a makeshift guillotine pic.twitter.com/oiGKp6GHGO — Jordan Lancaster (@jordylancaster) August 28, 2020

Watch:

Someone just put a fake Trump on the guillotine in front of the White House. There’s a piece of paper on him that says “Ticket – Fascist, Rapist, Criminal”@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/zOmQ7DgIo0 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 28, 2020

But their demands are, well, not so extreme?

Update: The guillotine has weirdly normal goals. I think I support most of them. #TeamGuillotine ? 🤔🤫😳 pic.twitter.com/8GPKfptARE — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) August 28, 2020

And this looks to be the same guillotine that made an appearance outside of Jeff Bezos’ house earlier today:

Protesters assembled outside of @JeffBezos‘s DC home have constructed a guillotine. pic.twitter.com/pDFcTg81K9 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 27, 2020

