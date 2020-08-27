https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/eric-trump-hillary-clinton/2020/08/27/id/984146

Democrats and their nominee Joe Biden are making the same mistake Hillary Clinton did in 2016 by dismissing most of the country as “flyover states,” and it will hurt them, Trump Organization executive vice president Eric Trump said Thursday.

“They literally mock so much of this country,” Trump told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.” “Biden hasn’t been to Wisconsin — where his convention was supposed to be — in 670 days. Think of that. They’re literally ignoring most of America.”

Instead, “they think that L.A. and New York can pull them across the line and they’re going to make the same mistake that Hillary made in 2016,” said Trump, who spoke about America’s “forgotten men and women” in his Republican National Convention speech Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Trump said he’s “proud” of this week’s convention in comparison to the Democrats’ effort, boasting that “we blew them out of the water, we really did.”

He also previewed President Donald Trump’s upcoming speech for the RNC’s final night.

“He’s gonna hit it out of the park tonight,” he said. “Nights like tonight are actually when my father does best. When you look at the State of the Unions he’s given, he’s always blown them out of the park.”

The president is expected to compare his record with Biden’s on law enforcement, U.S. security, taxes, and more while emphasizing his own accomplishments.

“My father (has) talked about the greatest military in the world and the greatest economy in the world, stopping illegal immigration, preserving God in the country, preserving freedom of speech, preserving Second Amendment, and so much more,” his son said Thursday. “He’s made me as a son incredibly proud and we love him and we are going to fight like hell and we’re going to get another four years because the nation deserves it.”

