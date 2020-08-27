https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/florida-judge-blocks-state-requirement-public-schools-open-class-education/

(TULSA WORLD) – A Florida judge on Monday blocked the state’s requirement that all brick-and-mortar public schools must offer in-class education by August 31.

In his temporary injunction, 2nd Judicial Circuit Court Judge Charles Dodson said Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran “arbitrarily prioritized reopening schools statewide in August over safety, and over the advice of health experts and that all districts complied in order to avoid loss of state funding.”

The ruling was a win for teacher unions.

“This is a great day for public schools,” Florida Education Association President Fedrick Ingram said at a late afternoon news conference. “Sometimes, the good guys win, and today is that day.”

