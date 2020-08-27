https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/georgew-bush-admin-officials-joebiden/2020/08/27/id/984125

Just under two dozen former officials from President George W. Bush’s administration on Thursday announced their support for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Politico reports.

The group, 43 Alumni for Biden, is led by former Secretary of Commerce Carlos Gutierrez, and includes former U.S. Treasurer Rosario Marin, former undersecretary of state James Glassman, and former undersecretary of the treasury Jimmy Gurulé, among others.

In a statement released on Thursday, which does not mention President Donald Trump by name, the group iterated their support for Biden, who they say “is the choice we need to make in November.”

They go on to note that under Trump, “we, as a nation, have struggled with truth. Conspiracy theories have been legitimized and facts have been dismissed. The expertise of world-renowned scientists and physicians have been sidelined while the opinions of pundits have been embraced. Meanwhile, more than 170,000 Americans are dead due to this mismanaged crisis. As a nation, we have lost our moral compass. Children should never be separated from their parents and caged for seeking asylum in the U.S. It is cruel and inhumane. We need to get back to basics: facts matter, there is right and wrong. We can do that with Joe Biden in the Oval Office. He will listen to and work with experts to craft and execute plans to solve problems and ease suffering. Joe will act with integrity, he knows no other way to lead. We can trust him.”

The group concludes, “Ultimately, we are looking for a president to lead. We need someone who will quickly course correct and show us the path forward. We need Joe Biden to restore character, integrity and decency to the White House.”

