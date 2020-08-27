https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/27/friend-of-man-shot-in-arm-in-kenosha-says-his-only-regret-was-not-killing-the-kid-and-emptying-the-entire-mag-into-him/

As Twitchy has reported, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse has been charged with first-degree murder after killing two men and wounding a third during Jacob Blake protests in Kenosha Tuesday night, although a lot of people who’ve watched the shooting from multiple angles say the shooting looked a lot like self-defense.

The survivor, who was shot in the arm, is named Gaige Grosskreutz, and Andy Ngo makes note of a couple of social media posts by a friend of Grosskreutz named Jacob Marshall, who said on social media that Grosskreutz’s “only regret was not killing the kid and hesitating to pull the gun before emptying the entire mag into him.” So much for all those people saying he was holding a cell phone and not a pistol in that photo.

GRAPHIC: A friend of the man who rushed at the #Kenosha teen with a pistol and was shot in the arm has posted an update about his status. Doctors were able to save Gaige Grosskreutz’s right arm. The friend says Gaige regrets not being able to kill the teen. pic.twitter.com/2gJmnnroTF — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 27, 2020

May I present, Exhibit A — KinetiCraft (@KinetiCraft) August 27, 2020

That’s going to help the defense I think. He’s admitting he wanted to kill the kid. — Bhess (@Bhess) August 27, 2020

His defense attorney is going to love this! Let them keep talking! — Joe “Where am I” Biden (@Kyzerpoza) August 27, 2020

I suspect we should see this case tossed. — SILVER.SEC.OPS (@infosec_4life) August 27, 2020

this should be great for the court case. He even admits that he actually thought about shooting the kid with his pistol. — Christoph M (@HalloFeld) August 27, 2020

I have a pretty good suspicion this will show up at any trial that might occur.. he just made the defenses case for self defense. — Rj in TX (@RjClark16086965) August 27, 2020

The state is going to make sure Kyle Rittenhouse is made an example of, if his attorney shows any competency or unwillingness to simply accept a harsh plea bargain, they’ll find some way to replace him. — Ziggler Norris (@shmabadu) August 27, 2020

Is Gaige allowed to own a gun considering his criminal history? Also, his biggest regret will help the kids defense. — Greg (@notdeadyet5000) August 27, 2020

All the claims about it not being self defense are vanishing like this communist’s arm. — nortouQ (@nortouQ) August 27, 2020

I hope he feels somewhat grateful that he can keep his arm. — Arkangel (@KiwiArkangel) August 27, 2020

We hadn’t seen this footage before, but here’s the exact moment Rittenhouse shot Grosskreutz in the arm. The gun is clearly visible in his hand as he approaches Rittenhouse.

It looks like Kyle Rittenhouse was about to get a bullet in the head from a handgun from this angle. pic.twitter.com/8yyWKzcpa1 — Chris Sandoval 🇺🇸 (@firstcitizensam) August 27, 2020

So it really was a duel. — Joel Altman (@altman_joel) August 27, 2020

“Retreated” He froze, Rittenhouse lowered, Gaige unfroze and advanced, Rittenhouse fired. You can see both hesitate. — John (@Henke9699) August 27, 2020

This will be conveniently overlooked by the MSM. — Lux (@itsheragainugh) August 27, 2020

When Gaige leaves the hospital, he needs to be put in cuffs and arrested. — Leslie Mierow (@LeslieMierow) August 27, 2020

Well now we definitely know this “peaceful protestor” had a gun. — ESisco (@Mali_Yojez) August 27, 2020

Speaking of competent representation, for all the people tagging Lin Wood in the comments, the attorney who represented Nicholas Sandmann against the Washington Post is already on the case:

(1) Thanks to ALL Freedom Loving Americans who responded to requests for contact information on Kyle Rittenhouse. We have connected with Kyle’s family & help is on the way. Kyle will have excellent legal representation. We owe him a legal defense. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) August 27, 2020

(2) Many others will need your help in coming days. Stay strong. Continue to speak truth. Continue to demand justice under our Constitution. Continue to be fearless. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) August 27, 2020

(3) Most important of all, continue to pray for your fellow citizens. Pray for our President. Pray for our country. And always, always, always #FightBack. We will not go quietly in the night. We are Americans. 🇺🇸 – Lin — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) August 27, 2020

