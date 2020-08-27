https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/german-university-offers-idleness-grants/

(ZEROHEDGE) – Germany’s University of Fine Arts in Hamburg is offering “idleness grants” to applicants who can convince them they’d make the best of their “active inactivity,” according to The Guardian.

Three €1,600 (US$1900) scholarships will be awarded to applicants from across the country, who will need to convince a jury that their “active inactivity” will result in an impressive or relevant use of their time.

The application form – which has a deadline of September 15 – asks just four questions: What do you not want to do? For how long do you not want to do it? Why is it important not to do this thing in particular? Why are you the right person not to do it?

Upon the delivery of an “experience report” in mid-January of next year, the university’s bursary will hand out the grants. According to von Borries, if awardees fail to live up to their planned “inactivity,” they won’t be punished. So, laziness all around.

