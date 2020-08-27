https://www.theepochtimes.com/gofundme-removes-fundraisers-for-shooting-suspect-kyle-rittenhouse_3478549.html

The GoFundMe fundraising website took down multiple pages seeking to raise money for Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager arrested for at least one shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin this week.

“I can confirm that the fundraisers to support Kyle Rittenhouse have been removed from the platform because they violated GoFundMe Terms of Service, and all donors have been refunded,” Angelique McNaughton, a spokeswoman for the website, said in an email to The Epoch Times.

GoFundMe’s terms of service say that people cannot use the site to raise funds “for the legal defense of alleged crimes associated with hate, violence, harassment, bullying, discrimination, terrorism, or intolerance of any kind.”

A number of fundraisers remain live for people arrested for crimes during demonstrations. Over $1 million has been raised for a bail fund for people arrested for protesting in Portland, where riots have taken place nearly every night since May 28.

One of the fundraisers for Rittenhouse raised nearly $3,400 before being taken down. The organizer called for supporting the teen because “he’s in jail for defending himself against Mobs.” Another said the teen was charged “after protecting his life and shooting 3 attackers.”

On the other hand, GoFundMe has promoted the campaigns for the three people who were shot in the Wisconsin city.

A fundraiser for Rittenhouse created on an alternative fundraising website, GiveSendGo, also appeared to be taken down. A spokeswoman told The Epoch Times in an email: “We are under a cyber attack due to people not agreeing with this campaign. We are working to get it up again ASAP.”

GiveSendGo describes itself as a Christian crowdfunding site.

In this still image obtained from a social media video, a man is shot in his arm during unrest in Kenosha, Wis., on Aug. 25, 2020. (Brendan Gutenschwager/via Reuters)

Rittenhouse appeared in court in Illinois on Wednesday on a charge of intentional homicide. A second hearing regarding his extradition to Wisconsin is scheduled for Friday.

The public defender representing the 17-year-old couldn’t be reached.

A police chief in Illinois confirmed to The Epoch Times that the teen was part of the agency’s youth police cadet program. Rittenhouse posted pro-police messaging on social media.

Video footage appeared to show the teen shooting three people in Kenosha on Tuesday night. While some say he is at fault, others argued that he was acting in self-defense.

A former federal prosecutor who writes for the conservative website RedState announced Thursday he would be willing to defend Rittenhouse. In a post on the website, the former prosecutor said the people who were shot appeared in video footage from the scene to have potentially placed the shooter in reasonable fear for his life.

Lin Wood, an attorney, said that he connected with the teen’s family and “help is on the way.”

“Kyle will have excellent legal representation. We owe him a legal defense,” said Wood, who is representing Covington Catholic high school student Nicholas Sandmann in defamation cases against news agencies and reporters.

Others said the men Rittenhouse appeared to shoot were trying to protect others.

“He put his life on the line for others. That’s what he did,” a friend of Anthony Huber, one of the men who died, told CBS 58.

Hannah Gittings, Huber’s partner, told demonstrators Wednesday night that Huber “took down an armed gunman” with his skateboard.

Kenosha District Attorney Mike Graveley told reporters in a briefing on Wednesday that his office would make an initial decision about what to charge the teen with by the end of Thursday.

Kenosha Police Department Dan Miskinis told reporters in a separate press conference that the shootings were a case of “senseless violence.” He said he didn’t know what led to the gunshots. In an update Thursday, he said he had no further information.

