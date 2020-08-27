https://bigleaguepolitics.com/nationalist-youtuber-vincent-james-was-kicked-off-youtube/

The Sun recently did a report on one of Mexico’s most violent cartels in the country— Jalisco Nueva Generacion Cartel (JNGC). In English, Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

This cartel is allegedly beginning to use explosive drones against its opponents in South West Mexico.

The reported noted that the “the drones are loaded with C4, an explosive reserved for military use, with additional ammunition of pellets to cause further damage.”

The devices are detonated in a remote manner.

CJNG targeted their enemies in the town of Tepalcatepec, in the State of Michoacan. Neighbors on the sidelines are scared of the potential collateral damage that will ensue.

The Mexican newscast En Punto revealed the news about the drones after conducting an interview with self-defense groups. Following a confrontation with the cartel, they were able to recover two drones and four packages of explosives.

According to The Sun report, “The Self-defence groups or Community Guards are a group of armed civilians, mostly producers of avocados or lemons, who take up arms to defend themselves against the attacks of Mexican cartels such as La Familia Michoacana, Los Caballeros Templarios and El Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generación.”

Stratfor, a geopolitical intelligence website, provided a map of the most powerful cartels operating in Mexico:

Last May, the Attorney General’s Office launched an investigation against the CJNG, accusing them of being a criminal organization for the purpose of committing terrorism, the same Mexican newspaper reported.

In the state of Puebla, the Prosecutor’s Office discovered a number of drones and C4 explosives.

Between January and June 2020, the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System reported that 17,943 intentional homicides took place.

In early August, controversial footage of multiple uniformed gunmen donning military grade weapons next to armored pickup trucks made waves across Mexican media.

CJNG was established in 2009 and has been able to set up a global drug trafficking network worldwide.

This has prompted the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to offer a $10 million reward for information that could lead to the capture of CJNG leader, El Mencho.

There are many reasons to fully secure the border and pursue an immigration moratorium.

The rise of violent cartels with military grade weapons should make Americans incredibly worried about D.C.’s inability over the past few decades to offer a coherent border restriction strategy.

Thankfully, the election of Donald Trump has brought the matter to the forefront of political discussion and is at least seeing some movement in the right direction.

There’s much work to do, but Trump has at least made some solid steps in erecting a barrier at the border, and his re-election is crucial in making sure that a wall is erected and other immigration reforms are enacted.

