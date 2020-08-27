https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/gop-sen-rand-paul-confronted-angry-mob-when-leaving-white-house-after?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Guests for President Trump’s acceptance speech Thursday night at the White House including GOP Sen. Rand Paul were met by aggressive protesters after the event.

“Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed,” Paul tweeted after he and wife Kelley exited the complex shortly before midnight.

Online video and pictures from the news media, including Reuters, show Paul, who spoke earlier this week at the RNC convention, and his wife surrounded by protesters and police, one of whom appears to be pushed into the Kentucky senator as the couple moves to safety.

Paul told Fox News on Friday morning that he and his wife were confronted when they left the event, then a second time when they tried to make their way to their hotel.

