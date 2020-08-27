https://www.dailywire.com/news/graphic-additional-footage-of-kenosha-shooting-surfaces-online

Additional video of the Kenosha shooting that took place late Tuesday night and resulted in two men dead and one injured shows the beginning moments in which the gunman shot and killed the first man, 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, has been arrested and charged with first-degree intentional homicide over the shooting. Rittenhouse appears to be one of many vigilante riflemen who came to Kenosha after riots broke out over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a black man. In an interview that took place before the shooting, Rittenhouse said he was in Kenosha to protect a business from rioters.

The entire shooting incident took place in roughly two separate scenes. According to the Associated Press:

Witness accounts and video indicate the gunman first shot someone at a car lot just before midnight, then jogged away, fell in the street, and opened fire again as members of the crowd closed in on him.

The first incident took place in a parking lot and resulted in Rosenbaum’s death. The second incident took place in the middle of a street that resulted in the death of Anthony Huber, 26. Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, was also shot in the arm during the second part of the incident and is expected to survive.

The video shows Rosenbaum throwing what appears to be a bottle and chasing the shooter through a parking lot. As the pair run behind two parked vehicles, a shot can be heard. The two emerge with Rosenbaum still chasing the shooter and several more shots can be heard before Rosenbaum falls to the pavement, purportedly after being shot in the head. Several more shots can be heard before the shooter circles back and appears to make a phone call before jogging away.

WARNING – GRAPHIC:

Footage of the second part of the incident shows the shooter tripping in the middle of a street before being attacked by several people nearby. As The Daily Wire reports:

A crowd then starts chasing the man with the rifle, and he falls down. At this point, he doesn’t merely shoot into the crowd of pursuers. He is on the ground when one man jumps on him, kicking him. Another person tries to take his gun, and a third person approaches him, turns back, and then moves aggressively toward the man on the ground. This final pursuer is shot in the arm and, in footage taken immediately after, can be seen holding a pistol, which he says is “loaded.”

The shooting took place after Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers rejected hundreds of additional National Guardsmen offered by the federal government to help restore order in Kenosha. Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI) slammed Evers decision in a statement on Wednesday morning.

“Yesterday, Governor Evers sent 250 National Guard to Kenosha,” Steil said. “This was woefully insufficient. Yesterday, I asked the President for additional assistance. He agreed. The offer was rejected by Governor Evers. Again, I call on the Governor to accept the President’s offer of assistance, supported by Kenosha officials, which includes National Guard from other states and federal law enforcement officers. The violence needs to stop now.”

Riots and looting have rocked Kenosha since a police officer shot Blake while trying to arrest him. Police were called on Blake after he allegedly stole a woman’s house keys. According to police, officers tried to use a stun gun on Blake, but it failed. Blake then walked around his car, opened the driver’s door, and leaned in when an officer who had been following him and trying to stop him fired seven rounds into Blake’s back.

