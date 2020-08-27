https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/27/greg-gutfeld-agrees-with-mia-farrow-that-so-many-women-in-trump-world-look-similar/
The third night of the Republican National Convention featured a lot of speeches by women, from White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who told the story of her double mastectomy and her Christian faith (and was mocked for it) to the president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.
We thought women’s looks were off the table, but Mia Farrow of the Hollywood chapter of the Resistance was watching the proceedings and noted that all of the women looked similar, an observation we also hear about female Fox News personalities as well.
so many women in Trump world look similar
— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 27, 2020
Greg Gutfeld agreed that they do look similar.
yea — hot. next! https://t.co/0Z4rpkJltM
— GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 27, 2020
😍🤣🤣🤣🤣🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲
— Theresann Morosko (@TheresannMoros2) August 27, 2020
🔥🔥🔥
— lauri desmone (@desmone_lauri) August 27, 2020
— Stephanie Matthews (@bama_grl74) August 27, 2020
AMEN 👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/BjrD8yY6Io
— miT gnixeR (@TMREX1) August 27, 2020
Good one Gregg🤣😂😆 pic.twitter.com/UMB6QPmajn
— Diana Lynn Dollar (@southernyall) August 27, 2020
Beautiful, strong, smart. .. yes
— Tomotley (@Tomotley4) August 27, 2020
Correct. Sane. Smart. Thankful.
— Douglas W McDonald (@DouglasWMcDona1) August 27, 2020
You can’t argue with that pic.twitter.com/vQ6dX9R4st
— Giulio Ranieri (@Giulio_Coaching) August 27, 2020
Truer words have never been spoken @greggutfeld
— 🅰️ndy ✝️amayo 🇺🇸🇨🇺🇮🇹🦅 (@YankeeCyclops) August 27, 2020
Correct! Attractive and confident! Great observation there, Mia!💪💕🇺🇸
— 🇺🇸MONTEREY🇺🇸 (@BayAreaRenee) August 27, 2020
On target analysis Greg.
— LetTheArrestsBegin (@maga_scott) August 27, 2020
Awesomely true.
— J. Artorius (@JPArtorius) August 27, 2020
That’s a FACT! A true compliment.
— Allie 🐱 (@AnsolosAngels) August 27, 2020
— Watchman (@Neganbat) August 27, 2020
True story. LOL
— Connie💫LakeLife💫 (@Constance1inVA) August 27, 2020
— Raymond Luxury Yacht (@HoodroR) August 27, 2020
When they’re smart, criticize their appearance.
— NanaNanaFoFana (@MCorritori) August 27, 2020
… and their accents.
— John Beagle (@johnbeagle) August 27, 2020
Damn foreigners who speak five languages, right Bette?
Some serious talent on stage tonight. @PressSec , @KristiNoem , Laura Trump…. that’s one damn good looking lineup.
— Sal Colo (@SalColo7) August 27, 2020
And smart. And talented.
— Eric (@EricInSacto) August 27, 2020
Thank you! We appreciate the compliment!
— Jennifer Dinatti (@jenniferdinatti) August 27, 2020
And we appreciate the ladies of “Trump world.”
Related:
‘You’re welcome’! Greg Gutfeld levels Brian Stelter’s book brag with a hilarious reality check https://t.co/vdEMMetqvH
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 21, 2020