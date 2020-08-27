https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/27/greg-gutfeld-agrees-with-mia-farrow-that-so-many-women-in-trump-world-look-similar/

The third night of the Republican National Convention featured a lot of speeches by women, from White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who told the story of her double mastectomy and her Christian faith (and was mocked for it) to the president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.

We thought women’s looks were off the table, but Mia Farrow of the Hollywood chapter of the Resistance was watching the proceedings and noted that all of the women looked similar, an observation we also hear about female Fox News personalities as well.

so many women in Trump world look similar — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 27, 2020

Greg Gutfeld agreed that they do look similar.

When they’re smart, criticize their appearance. — NanaNanaFoFana (@MCorritori) August 27, 2020

Damn foreigners who speak five languages, right Bette?

And we appreciate the ladies of “Trump world.”

