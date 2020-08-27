https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/gross-biden-goes-off-president-trump-claims-rooting-violent-protests-can-make-political-gains-video/

Joe Biden spoke to MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell from his vacation home on Thursday morning before President Trump’s RNC speech tonight at the White House.

From his beach house Joe Biden lashed out at President Trump. Biden accused President Trump of rooting for the violent leftist mobs to continue their protests so he can make political gains!

Joe Biden only condemned the violent leftist rioters, looters for the first time on Wednesday.

Joe Biden: “The problem we have right now is we’re in Donald Trump’s America. He views this as a political benefit to him. He’s rooting for more violence, not less, and it’s clear about that. What’s he doing? He’s pouring gasoline on the fire. This happens to be Donald Trump’s America.”

[embedded content]