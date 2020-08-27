https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/military-aid-iran-nuclear-deal/2020/08/27/id/984118

Kamala Harris is vowing that a Joe Biden administration won’t place new restrictions on military aid to Israel.

Her comments came Wednesday in a phone call with Jewish supporters. The Democrats’ vice presidential nominee was joined by Doug Emhoff, her Jewish husband, and Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., according to The Jerusalem Post.

“Joe has made it clear he will not tie security assistance to any political decisions that Israel makes, and I couldn’t agree more,” Harris is quoted by the Post.

“I pledge to you the Biden-Harris administration will sustain our unbreakable commitment to Israel’s security, including the unprecedented military and intelligence cooperation pioneered during the Obama-Biden administration and the guarantee that Israel will always maintain its qualitative military edge.”

And Haaretz reported Harris insisted during the call that Biden, if elected, will not allow Iran to become a nuclear power.

“We will not allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon, period,” she said.

And she was critical of President Donald Trump for withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal.

“The deal blocked Iran’s pathways to a nuclear weapon and it was working,” she said.

Harris accused President Donald Trump of dividing the U.S. and said America needs “a president who will bring all of us together.”

