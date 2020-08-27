https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/heartbreaking-carl-marsha-mueller-parents-isis-victim-kayla-mueller-tell-harrowing-story-endorse-president-trump-rnc-2020-video/

Carl Mueller and Marsha Mueller spoke at the RNC 2020 on Thursday night.

It was heartbreaking.

The Mueller’s daughter was captured by ISIS, held as a hostage, beaten, abused and repeatedly raped.

US ISIS hostage Kayla Mueller was raped by ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi before her death in 2018.

Kayla Mueller was murdered by ISIS.

President Obama said he was doing everything he could to get their daughter back.

But he didn’t. And Joe Biden never even called the family after Kayla was murdered.

In November 2016 Kayla’s father Carl endorsed President Trump for president.

On Thursday Carl and Marsha Mueller told their heartbreaking story.

And they told how the historic operation to take out the ISIS leader was named after their daughter.

And they endorsed President Donald J. Trump.

