As Twitchy told you, Stephen L. Miller took Brian Stelter for a stroll down Memory Lane after Nancy Pelosi said Joe Biden shouldn’t debate Donald Trump.

.@Brianstelter went on to write off these pieces as just “leftie columnists yakking”. Now it’s the Speaker of the House. So this will be a fun memory hole. pic.twitter.com/COPQqjJTDn — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 27, 2020

One tweeter predicted that Stelter would try some word games to get himself out of the situation he finds himself in today:

INB4 @brianstelter comes into this thread and states

‘I said MOSTLY!! So I am not wrong!’

AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/pLfwviGu8a — C_NUTS (@Najari_cay) August 27, 2020

You will no doubt be bowled over by the fact that that’s exactly what Stelter did:

Brian, is it still just a right wing media tempest? https://t.co/dn805kvt7l pic.twitter.com/SZH2vJcbWp — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) August 27, 2020

Obviously not. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 27, 2020

Thank you for admitting that you were wrong to mock our and @guypbenson’s tweets saying that it was just a “right wing media tempest.” https://t.co/Yz9oZN26GQ — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) August 27, 2020

You’re leaving out the most important word of my original comment, which was “mostly.” — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 27, 2020

Guys. You guys.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA https://t.co/fyE8uiazTc — I didn’t vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 27, 2020

Never leaving this website. pic.twitter.com/oLV0xzh6ex — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 27, 2020

This is just so perfect. We literally couldn’t’ve scripted this any better.

The mostly intensifies. — rybiep (@rybiep) August 27, 2020

I don’t get your spin now. You suggested that right wing media is making up a fake thing when this was not the case. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) August 27, 2020

Forget it; he’s rolling.

Poor Brian. https://t.co/biphOG1zmY — I didn’t vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 27, 2020

Im actually embarrassed for you, i didn’t think that could be possible — Chris (@ChrisHerc) August 27, 2020

