Black Lives Matter terrorists in DC assaulted a white elderly man on Thursday evening.

The man was walking through the area with a woman in patriotic pro-Trump attire when the mob began to follow him and harass him.

Soon, the man was punched in the jaw by a hideous Black Lives Matter militant.

Elderly man assaulted by protesters near St. John’s in DC. He appeared to be walking with another elderly female wearing pro-Trump gear. pic.twitter.com/LoharqhA60 — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 28, 2020

URGENT: Thug Who Punched Elderly Man Revealed, Needs To Be Identified Do your work! Find out who this is! pic.twitter.com/mGNq5T2aA2 — Chief “Groyper” Carlson (Stand With Kenosha King) (@ChiefTrumpster) August 28, 2020

The assault took place around the time when rioters were surrounding the historic St. John’s Church and chanting a threat to burn it down.

Militant leftists swarmed DC on Thursday night in protest of President Donald Trump’s Republican National Convention speech.

The situation in DC is ongoing and The Gateway Pundit will be providing updates throughout the evening.

