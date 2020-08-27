https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/huffpo-white-house-reporter-calls-republicans-attending-trump-speech-south-lawn-filthy-diseased/

Huffington Post White House reporter Shirish “S.V.” Dáte called Republicans attending President Trump’s renomination acceptance speech at the South Lawn on the White House Thursday night, “flthy” and “diseased.”

Like many reporters concern trolling the event, Dáte was commenting about the lack of social distancing among the 1,000 attendees, most of whom were observed to not be wearing masks.

However Dáte unleashed venomous vitriol on the attendees, saying, “Trump’s not speaking for two and a half hours. Why should they have to take their seats next to their filthy, diseased neighbors already?”

TRENDING: You Knew This Was Coming… Nancy Pelosi: “I Don’t Think That There Should Be Any Debates… I Wouldn’t Legitimize a Conversation with Him” (VIDEO)

Dáte was called out by Trump campaign press secretary Hogan Gidley, “”Filthy, Diseased”? Are you serious with this Shirish? What a disgusting comment for a “reporter” to make.”

Is Dáte calling these attendees “filthy” and “diseased”?

Media concern trolls:

Dáte last made the news by asking Trump a grandstanding question at a press conference earlier this month.

UPDATE: Dáte argued the point with Gidley, ignoring that he called the guests, “filthy” and “diseased”.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...