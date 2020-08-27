https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/huffpo-white-house-reporter-calls-republicans-attending-trump-speech-south-lawn-filthy-diseased/

Huffington Post White House reporter Shirish “S.V.” Dáte called Republicans attending President Trump’s renomination acceptance speech at the South Lawn on the White House Thursday night, “flthy” and “diseased.”

Like many reporters concern trolling the event, Dáte was commenting about the lack of social distancing among the 1,000 attendees, most of whom were observed to not be wearing masks.

However Dáte unleashed venomous vitriol on the attendees, saying, “Trump’s not speaking for two and a half hours. Why should they have to take their seats next to their filthy, diseased neighbors already?”

Trump’s not speaking for two and a half hours. Why should they have to take their seats next to their filthy, diseased neighbors already? — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) August 28, 2020

TRENDING: You Knew This Was Coming… Nancy Pelosi: “I Don’t Think That There Should Be Any Debates… I Wouldn’t Legitimize a Conversation with Him” (VIDEO)

Dáte was called out by Trump campaign press secretary Hogan Gidley, “”Filthy, Diseased”? Are you serious with this Shirish? What a disgusting comment for a “reporter” to make.”

“Filthy, Diseased”? Are you serious with this Shirish? What a disgusting comment for a “reporter” to make. pic.twitter.com/62Mb2moS2P — J. Hogan Gidley (@JHoganGidley) August 28, 2020

Is Dáte calling these attendees “filthy” and “diseased”?

Beautiful evening on South Lawn @WhiteHouse which will be eclipsed on election night when @realDonaldTrump is re-elected. pic.twitter.com/N7CyG07HmL — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 27, 2020

Live at Whitehouse! 3 Da Hard Way! pic.twitter.com/mngQzABlJD — Dr.Darrell Scott (@PastorDScott) August 28, 2020

Beautiful night at the White House waiting to hear President Trump give his nomination acceptance speech with great friends #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/mAlDaz2jE2 — Marili Cancio – Text VAMOS to 88022 (@MariliCancio) August 27, 2020

Media concern trolls:

Night 4 of the RNC at the White House: No social distancing, very few masks pic.twitter.com/mlSCHbUlNq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 28, 2020

Very little social distancing. Very few masks in sight on the south lawn of the WH for Trump’s speech. pic.twitter.com/J31kDKyabj — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 28, 2020

Reaction to images from South Lawn of WH, where 1500+ are gathering, no masks, distancing, or mass testing from @ashishkjha of @Harvardgh “This is deeply irresponsible. It goes against all that we know about keeping people safe. We should expect better from our national leaders.” pic.twitter.com/DRfrYs7BNK — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 28, 2020

Dáte last made the news by asking Trump a grandstanding question at a press conference earlier this month.

UPDATE: Dáte argued the point with Gidley, ignoring that he called the guests, “filthy” and “diseased”.

The increase in cases in Tulsa was attributed to the rally in June, right? Are you guys doing contact tracing from this? — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) August 28, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

