Hurricane Laura made landfall near Lake Charles, Louisiana early this morning at 1 AM as a Category 4 hurricane.
Laura blasted the Gulf Coast for hours this morning with ferocious wind, torrential rains and rising seawater. The hurricane is moving north at 15 mph and diminished to a category 2 storm earlier this morning.
President Trump called the Texas and Louisiana governors this morning.
The first images from Louisiana shows massive destruction.
– First light is revealing the incredible damage #HurricaneLaura did here in #LakeCharles #Louisiana over night… #Laura #CapitolOneTower pic.twitter.com/WSlP0MIZ0K
— WeatherGoingWILD (@WeatherGoinWILD) August 27, 2020
This looks ferocious.
– #PowerFlashes in #LakeCharles #Louisiana as winds steadily climb… #HurricaneLaura #Laura@NycStormChaser pic.twitter.com/0gANEB61np
— WeatherGoingWILD (@WeatherGoinWILD) August 27, 2020