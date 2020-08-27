https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/hurricane-laura-batters-louisiana-coast-hours-still-category-2-hours-landfall-video/

Hurricane Laura made landfall near Lake Charles, Louisiana early this morning at 1 AM as a Category 4 hurricane.

Laura blasted the Gulf Coast for hours this morning with ferocious wind, torrential rains and rising seawater. The hurricane is moving north at 15 mph and diminished to a category 2 storm earlier this morning.

President Trump called the Texas and Louisiana governors this morning.

The first images from Louisiana shows massive destruction.

This looks ferocious.

