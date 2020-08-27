https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f483af01852e24a8c20b599
Karl Racine, the attorney general of Washington DC, on Thursday sued Instacart over their service fee, which he claimed was presented as a tip for delivery workers. He is seeking compensation….
United Airlines says it will furlough up to 2,850 pilots this fall unless the federal government provides more coronavirus-relief money to the nation’s airlines…
The lawyer for R. Kelly says the R&B singer, who is awaiting trial on child pornography and other charges, was assaulted by a fellow detainee at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago…
The killer was on Thursday jailed for life without parole for gunning down 51 worshippers at two mosques last year. Scott Morrison said he is open to the idea of a transfer….