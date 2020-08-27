https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/514089-ivanka-trump-champions-father-in-fiery-convention-speech

Ivanka TrumpIvana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpGoya Foods CEO won’t speak at third night of GOP convention, rep clarifies Pam Bondi launches attack on Hunter Biden at GOP convention Biden campaign hits Pompeo over convention speech from Jerusalem MORE, the president’s eldest daughter and senior adviser, delivered a fiery speech Thursday in support of her father’s reelection bid, simultaneously highlighting many of the issues she has championed during his first term.

“Four years ago I told you I would fight alongside my father, and four years later, here I am,” Ivanka Trump told hundreds of supporters gathered on the South Lawn of the White House.

The roughly 15-minute address attempted to frame President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Trump uses convention to target key states Conway hails Trump as ‘champion’ of women Former ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ star Trace Adkins sings at GOP convention MORE as a man who has achieved what he set out to do in his first term and portray his brusque personality as an asset.

“Dad, people attack you for being unconventional, but I love you for being real, and I respect you for being effective,” she said.

Ivanka Trump walked out onto the stage to the tune of “I’m Still Standing” by Elton John. She proceeded to offer an intensely defensive speech of the president’s record on the merits of policy and attempted to soften his image, at times contradicting his own behavior.

She described how hard he takes the toll of the coronavirus pandemic, despite the president rarely offering such sympathy in public. She praised Trump as a consensus builder despite his refusal to meet with Democratic leaders.

Ivanka Trump argued her father has upended Washington, D.C., for the better, rattling establishment politicians and upsetting the status quo.

But Ivanka Trump’s speech was as much about rattling off her own role in the last four years. She recounted how the administration has taken on issues like human trafficking, criminal justice reform, and support for working women, all issues she has made a priority.

“Four years ago in Cleveland I said President Trump would deliver for working women,” Ivanka Trump said.

“Four years ago I old you my father would focus on making childcare affordable and accessible,” she added.

She recounted sitting in the Oval Office when Trump made key decisions about trade deals and halting travel from Europe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But most of the applause and most passionate lines came in support of her father, whom she described as a “warrior in the White House.”

“Washington has not changed Donald Trump,” she said. “Donald Trump has changed Washington.”

