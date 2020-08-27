https://pjmedia.com/election/megan-fox/2020/08/27/jack-brewer-scores-touchdown-in-stunning-defense-of-president-trump-and-the-republican-party-at-rnc-n852998

Former NFL star Jack Brewer delivered one of the best speeches of the night on Wednesday. He absolutely destroyed the “Republicans are racist” lie that Democrats run on every election. He began by describing the racism he saw himself as a child and scolded people for comparing the KKK to Republicans.

I remember my dad’s bravery when he personally stood up against a KKK rally in my town. In my house, my father taught me to back down from no one. I know what racism looks like, I’ve seen it firsthand. In America, it has no resemblance to President Trump and I’m fed up with the way he’s portrayed in the media, who refuse to acknowledge what he’s actually done for the black community.

Then Brewer launched into the refusal of black people who vote for Democrats to wake up even when faced with the facts that mass incarceration was a Democrat strategy. He also confronted the “Fine People Hoax” head-on and called the media liars.

Are we so offended by the president’s campaign slogan, make America great again, that we’re going to ignore that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have collectively been responsible for locking up countless black men for nonviolent crimes? Are you going to allow the media to lie to you by falsely claiming that he said there are very fine white supremacists in Charlottesville? He didn’t say that, it’s a lie, and ignore the so-called Black Lives Matter organization that openly on their website, called for the destruction of the nuclear family. My fellow Americans, our families need each other. We need black fathers in the homes with their wives and children. The future of our communities depend on it. I’m blessed to be able to run inner-city youth programs and to also teach in prisons across America. The inmates in my federal prison program literally receive days off their sentences just for attending my class.

But the best part was the history lesson Brewer unleashed on America. It’s about time. The Republican Party is the party of Lincoln. Why don’t people read? Everything Brewer said is true. Republicans voters put the first black representatives in Congress. In fact, The Republican Party elected more than twenty black representatives from the period of 1870 and 1929, eleven of whom were former slaves. The Democrats did not elect their first black representative until 1929. What took them so long?

Republicans are the party that freed the slaves and the party that put the first black men and women in congress. It’s the party of Frederick Douglas and Abraham Lincoln, and now, Tim Scott and Donald Trump. Our president has made incredible strides to end mass incarceration and give unprecedented opportunities for black in America to rise. America, let this election be a call for all God’s people who are called by his name to humble ourselves and pray together, and to seek his face and to turn from our wicked ways. Then he will hear us from heaven and he will forgive our sins and he will heal our land. Amen, and God bless America.

Watch Jack Brewer’s full speech below

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

