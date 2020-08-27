https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/27/jake-tapper-tallies-the-number-of-coronavirus-deaths-during-the-republican-national-convention-compares-to-9-11/

We tried. We searched Jake Tapper’s Twitter feed for “Democratic” and “coronavirus,” “DNC” and “coronavirus,” “convention” and “coronavirus,” but we just couldn’t find the tweet where Tapper tallied the number of coronavirus deaths during the Democratic National Convention.

Of course, the impetus for this is the widespread shock through the journalism community that the seats for President Trump’s convention speech aren’t socially distanced. He’s actually giving a speech in person, and people are showing up, and not everyone’s wearing a mask. And the worst part is, it isn’t even a Black Lives Matter protest or a rally for black trans people, so COVID-19 will have a chance to spread.

That’s on his co-worker’s brother.

