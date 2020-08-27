https://www.foxnews.com/politics/jared-kushner-trump-protests-nba

Americans have “seen enough” of protests that go “too far,” White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said Thursday after being asked about deadly turmoil in Kenosha, Wis., following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a law enforcement officer.

“This country’s seen enough of the protests and some of the negative things that can happen when the protests go too far or are hijacked,” Kushner told Politico in a video interview.

“You look at a lot of these cities, and you look at a lot of these politicians that were talking last week,” he said. “They’ve done a lot of complaining, but a lot of these people have been here for decades and haven’t gotten anything done.”

Kushner praised President Trump for signing the First Step Act, a criminal justice reform package that Kushner himself pushed for, and creating opportunity zones, which incentivize investment in low-income areas.

“What we need to do right now is make sure we take the anger that people have, and we have to move from slogans to constructive solutions,” Kushner said.

Kushner criticized NBA players who bowed out of games in protest, claiming they were all talk and no action. Milwaukee Bucks players refused to play against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night in protest over the shooting. The other playoff games in the NBA were postponed as well as some regular-season games in the WNBA and MLB.

“We’re offering solutions with policy,” Kushner said. “The other side’s doing a lot of complaining. What I’d love to see from the players in the NBA, again, they have the luxury of taking the night off from work. Most Americans don’t have the financial luxury to do that.”

