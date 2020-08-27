https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/27/joe-biden-tells-andrea-mitchell-they-didnt-have-to-call-in-the-national-guard-when-racial-riots-that-they-were-not-having-occurred/

Andrea Mitchell interviewed Joe Biden virtually Thursday and has posted quite a few clips from the interview on Twitter, but we’re not seeing the video that shows this quote in context, so we’re still trying to decipher it, as are a lot of people. We think Biden is saying that they didn’t have race riots during the last four years of the Obama administration, but when they did, they didn’t call in the National Guard.

Reacting to Trump speech tonight, @JoeBiden: “For the last four years, we were not having racial riots. When they occurred, we didn’t have to call in the National Guard. We protected federal property without hurting people. We moved in a direction that made sense.” #AMRstaff — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) August 27, 2020

Nice to see you do your job as a faithful stenographer and not challenge him on this lie. Keep up the good work, you’re doing great! https://t.co/y6kpj8840X — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) August 27, 2020

It’s okay to misspeak but someone needs to talk about the real differences because there are real differences. Don’t skate over mistakes, lapses, ill chosen generalities. Question and backtrack and dig deeper please. — S Hall (@SFranHall) August 27, 2020

He said that we didn’t have race riots and “when they did occur”… This makes total ‘Biden sense’ I suppose…but they did have riots in 2014 and 2015 and they did send in the national guard at least once. I guess that’s truth to politicians. We have the facts on our side! — My favorite flavor, Cherry Red 🌎 (@pantangeli) August 27, 2020

Once again Biden ignores Ferguson, which occurred in 2014, under Obama, and resulted in 2,200 national guardsmen being deployed. Ffs https://t.co/mAD5tQa4t4 — Taylor Huckaby (@iwriterealgood) August 27, 2020

And don’t forget that Baltimore was burned down over the death of Freddie Gray.

Freddie Gray riots didn’t happen? — InMyHumbleOpinion (@IMHO1969) August 27, 2020

what is he even talking about? — Dani the girl (@NewYearsDani) August 27, 2020

“We did not experience these bad things, and when the bad things occurred we didn’t have to to call in the National Guard. Also, we protected federal property by not doing anything.” https://t.co/RvF66vwQJD pic.twitter.com/OY69dzQ2vq — Beorn (@Beorn2000) August 27, 2020

Where was @maddow cutting in to fact check this blatant lie? — U.R.Lib.Media.Sheep (@DomoD2) August 27, 2020

Poor Joe and his gaffes. Is this from his basement again? — Bud D. (@soloflexerus) August 27, 2020

