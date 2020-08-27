https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/joe-biden-vacations-2-7-million-delaware-beach-house-kamala-harris-travels-dc-counter-trump-speech/

As TGP previously reported, Kamala Harris, not basement-dwelling Joe Biden will travel to DC to deliver a counter to President Trump’s convention speech on Thursday.

77-year-old (almost 78) Joe Biden is too feeble to travel and campaign so he’s deploying his younger running mate to counter Trump’s RNC speech.

Biden on Thursday appeared on friendly news networks from his vacation beach house while Kamala Harris does the heavy lifting.

Instead of interacting with voters, Joe Biden is staying at his $2.7 million Rehoboth Beach vacation home.

TRENDING: You Knew This Was Coming… Nancy Pelosi: “I Don’t Think That There Should Be Any Debates… I Wouldn’t Legitimize a Conversation with Him” (VIDEO)

The fireplace in the background during his appearance on MSNBC matches the Delaware beach house he recently purchased.

The Biden beach house boasts six bedrooms (including three master bedrooms), 51/2 bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, three indoor fireplaces, an elevator, golf cart, outdoor showers and a “doggy wash too.”

How relatable!

Why’s Kamala Harris doing an official event today while Biden is only doing an MSNBC interview from home (his first live appearance in a week)? Because Biden’s actually vacationing at his $2.7 million Rehoboth Beach house instead of interacting with voters pic.twitter.com/k3bAK32nuv — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) August 27, 2020

Joe Biden actually believes he can win the 2020 election by staying home.

Biden said in an interview with ABC News anchor David Muir that aired Sunday that he can beat President Trump by staying home and holding virtual campaign events.

Biden also lashed out at President Trump for traveling and campaigning. That’s right. Biden, a presidential candidate, is attacking his opponent for traveling and campaigning during an election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

